Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,679 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

