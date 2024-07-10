Carson Advisory Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,796. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

