Carson Advisory Inc. Has $655,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $120.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

