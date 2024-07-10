Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

TCAF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 492,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,897. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

