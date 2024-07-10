Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. 2,122,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.53 and a 200 day moving average of $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $564.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

