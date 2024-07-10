Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,171. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

