Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $125.70

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.70, but opened at $131.50. Carvana shares last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 741,432 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,430,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $4,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,430,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $9,429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,430,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073,946 shares of company stock valued at $231,481,556 over the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.