CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.39 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $29.39 million and $98,810.62 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.33779381 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75,539.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

