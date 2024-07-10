Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Waste Management by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,648. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

