Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 563 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,507. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

