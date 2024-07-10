Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $224.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,295. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.