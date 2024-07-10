Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,951 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 11,033,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

