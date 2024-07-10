Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $368,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,982,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,531,000 after buying an additional 190,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. 1,864,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,648. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

