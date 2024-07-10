Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $438,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 194,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,922. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

