Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

GJAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 16,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

