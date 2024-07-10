Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VT traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,985. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

