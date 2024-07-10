Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,264,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,214,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,889,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

EFG traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. 989,033 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.