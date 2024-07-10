Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWKS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 343,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

