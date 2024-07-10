CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.88 and last traded at $86.74. Approximately 447,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,592,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.