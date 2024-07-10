Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

