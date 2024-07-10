CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Cut to $8.50

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of CX opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,520 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

