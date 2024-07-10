Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 13,190 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB remained flat at $13.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 128,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.