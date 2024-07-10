Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,020. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

