Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,525 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RBCP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.97 and a 1-year high of $133.34.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

RBC Bearings Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.