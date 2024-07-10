Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $129,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

