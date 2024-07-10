Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $223,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 278,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $631.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

