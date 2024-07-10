Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $463,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 2,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.