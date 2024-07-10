Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $474,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $15,225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Haleon by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 772,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 30.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,971,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 698,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 388,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,492. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.