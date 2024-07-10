Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 136,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.