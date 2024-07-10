Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

CMG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

