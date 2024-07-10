Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 198,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,776. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

