Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HY. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
NYSE:HY remained flat at $65.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
