Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,002. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

