Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,288,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after buying an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 63,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,597. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 in the last three months.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

