Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 130.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 541.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 148,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.15. 244,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,626. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

