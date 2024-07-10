Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 19,304 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,431. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

