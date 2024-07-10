Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 2,330 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 61,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

