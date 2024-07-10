Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $147,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 51.4% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 194,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.21. The company had a trading volume of 106,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.44. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

