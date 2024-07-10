Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $201,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

