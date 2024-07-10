Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Century Global Commodities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Century Global Commodities

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

