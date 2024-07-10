CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$7.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.30%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

