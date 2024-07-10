CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.33

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 15574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.