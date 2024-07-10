Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 6,334,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,171,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

