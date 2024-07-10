Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $28.29 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,153,000 after buying an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,729 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 255,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

