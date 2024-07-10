Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $30.98 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.73. 876,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

