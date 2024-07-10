Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $37.48 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

