Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.59. 225,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

