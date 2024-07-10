Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $511.23. 62,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $519.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.89 and a 200-day moving average of $446.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

