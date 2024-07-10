Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 987 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after purchasing an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,155,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DRI traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.10. 1,345,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.