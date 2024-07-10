Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.3% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.74. 1,082,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.51 and a 200 day moving average of $389.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

